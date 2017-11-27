Two foreign clubs shows interest in Tusker striker

Besides the Free States, it is also reported that a top Zambian club is interested in swooping for Kenya international

Allan Wanga could be set for yet another switch abroad amid reports the striker is a target of a South African and Zambian club, Goal understands.

According to sources close to the Kenya international, Free State Stars are one of the sides eyeing the services of Tusker striker in January.

The player's contract at Tusker ends on December 31. "I can tell you Free State admire the player, even though there is nothing formal on my table, just a couple of phone calls and Whatsapp messages. Let's wait and see," Kenyan agent George Bwana, who incidentally is in South Africa, told Goal.

Interestingly, Free State Stars are handled by Belgian Luc Eymael who managed Wanga at AFC Leopards in 2013, while Bwana was instrumental in moving the player to Azam in 2015.

Besides the Free States, it is also reported that a top Zambian club is interested in swooping for Kenya international, who's also played professionally in Angola at Petro Atletico as well as El Merreikh in Sudan's top flight.

Wanga has enjoyed a relatively successive spell on his return to Tusker having helped the team win the league and domestic cup crown last season.

His lengthy injury lay-off this term also coincided with the team's average returns on the pitch, even though the experienced forward weighed in with seven goals in the league and cup.