Two-goal Harry Kane insists England 'did the right job' despite a stuttering performance against Malta

Harry Kane scored the first and last goals on a underwhelming night for England: Getty

Harry Kane scored twice before describing England’s win in Malta as “job done”.

The Three Lions struggled to break down a stubborn home side before the Tottenham striker scored the first and last goals in a 4-0 victory to keep them clear at the top of Group F.

Ryan Bertrand and substitute Danny Welbeck added the other goals in between but in truth it was a thoroughly underwhelming display from Gareth Southgate’s men.

But Kane insisted he was pleased to leave the Ta’Qali National Stadium with a positive result against a home side determined not to concede.

"Whenever you come away for games like this it is never going to be easy,” he said afterwards. “We were trying to break them down, they had 10 men behind the ball. We knew if we just kept moving it wide we would find the space.

"The manager makes his choices, he puts the team out he thinks we will win the game and we won 4-0 so we have done the right job tonight."

