Two-goal Kane notches woodwork landmark

After hitting the post twice against West Ham, Harry Kane has personally been denied by the woodwork more times than any rival team.

Tottenham's Harry Kane has incredibly now single-handedly hit the woodwork on more occasions than any of the other 19 Premier League teams this season.

England international Kane was on target twice in Spurs' 3-2 win at West Ham, but he was denied a hat-trick by both posts in the second half - rattling the upright prior to Christian Eriksen's winner and then again hitting the frame of the goal as Joe Hart tipped away his low drive.

And those two efforts take Kane's woodwork tally for the season to five - more than any top flight rival player or team.

Despite this continued frustration, the 24-year-old has still managed to score four times in the league this term, having hit the net on 29 occasions last season.