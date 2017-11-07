Two hat-tricks in one match for in-form Starc

Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc is in fine form ahead of the Ashes after taking his second hat-trick in a single match.

Mitchell Starc sent another warning to England ahead of the Ashes by becoming the first bowler to take two hat-tricks in a Sheffield Shield match as New South Wales beat Western Australia.

Starc showed his destructive qualities in the first innings as he removed Jason Behrendorff, David Moody and Simon Mackin in successive deliveries.

And he sensationally repeated that feat to help NSW complete a 171-run victory at the Hurstville Oval.

Behrendorff again began the sequence as he nicked Starc behind, and Moody followed as he failed to keep out a stunning yorker.

That completed the end of the over but Starc began his next set of six by squaring Jonathan Wells up, the batsman edging to second slip to give the bowler his historic feat.

Starc has now taken 17 wickets in two Shield matches for NSW, the 27-year-old hitting his peak just in time for the opening Test on November 23.

And there was further good news for Australia, with captain Steve Smith adding a fluid 127 to his first-innings score of 76.