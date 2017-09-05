Two KPL fixtures pushed back, venue changed

Also affected are Ingwe's match venues against Thika United and Kakamega Homeboyz which were initially set to be staged at Afraha Stadium.

Two Kenyan Premier League fixtures have been pushed back, from Saturday to Sunday.

The affected matches includes a clash between Bandari against Zoo FC which was initially scheduled for Saturday, September 16th as well as Chemelil Sugar versus Nakumatt FC.

The fixtures are now set to take place a day later according to Kenyan Premier League thought the league runners did not give any reason for the rescheduling of the matches.

Meanwhile, the weekend match between AFC Leopards and Zoo FC has been moved from Afraha Stadium in Nakuru to Kericho Green Stadium.

Also affected are Ingwe's match venues against Thika United and Kakamega Homeboyz which were initially set to be staged at Afraha Stadium.

The games will now be played at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Additionally, league debutants, Kariobangi Sharks will lock horns with Sofapaka and Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium and not Narok County Stadium as earlier scheduled.

New venues for the affected matches

Zoo vs AFC Leopards Kericho-Green Afraha Stadium

Kariobangi Sharks vs Mathare United-Kasarani

Kariobangi Sharks vs Sofapaka- Kasarani

AFC Leopards vs Kakamega Homeboyz-Thika Sub-County

AFC Leopards vs Thika United- Thika Sub-County