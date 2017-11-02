Two-match ban for KPL skippers

Dylan Kerr will also miss Mohamed’s defensive partner Geoffrey Walusimbi, who has also been banned to face Zoo Kericho

Gor Mahia and Mathare United captains have both been suspended for the next two Kenyan Premier League matches.

K'Ogalo skipper Musa Mohammed will miss two of the remaining three matches for the champions, same as his Mathare United counterpart David 'Wise' Owino, whose services will not be available for the ‘Slum Boys’ in the next two outings.

Mohammed, who has since accumulated five yellow and one red card is ineligible for K’Ogalo’s weekend game against Zoo and subsequent clash against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Dylan Kerr will also have to do without Mohamed’s defensive partner, Ugandan Geoffrey Walusimbi, who has also been suspended against Zoo.

Walusimbi picked his fifth yellow card in Gor Mahia’s 2-1 win over Western Stima on Wednesday at Kasarani. Just like his Gor Mahia counterpart, Owino will miss Mathare United’s two games against Nzoia Sugar and Muhoroni Youth on one red and six yellow cards.

Sofapaka’s Mohammed Kilume and Sony Sugar’s Alfred Onyango will also serve one-match ban each when their respective clubs clash at Awendo Green Stadium.