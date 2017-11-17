Two Mohun Bagan - East Bengal Youth League derbies cancelled for Eden Test

Football continues to get step-motherly treatment as youth U-15 and U-13 derbies get postponed for Eden Test....

Football continues to suffer at the expense of cricket, as both U 15 and U 13 Kolkata derby previously scheduled for Friday and Sunday respectively, have been postponed for security reasons due to the ongoing test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"The youth League derbies have been postponed as Kolkata Police informed us that they will not be able to provide adequate security at the venue, as most of the forces have been deployed at the Eden Gardens where a test match is being played between India and Sri Lanka," confirmed a source.

Even when the turnout for the rain interrupted test match remains dismal with empty stands all over the ground, it is football which has once again been remmitted a second-hand treatment.

Before the marquee clash on December 3 in the I League, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal were set to face each other in the Youth Leagues.

The future dates for the cancelled fixtures remain yet to be disclosed.