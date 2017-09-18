Two Orlando Pirates defenders to miss Cape Town City clash

City are in a race against time to sort out Nigerian striker Victor Obinna’s paper work and he could feature against Bucs if he is registered on time

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update ahead of their PSL clash against Cape Town City on Tuesday.

Defenders Marc van Heerden and Gladwin Shitolo have been ruled out of the match which will be played at the FNB Stadium.

Furthermore, five Bucs players are still out nursing injuries according to the club's official website.

A club statement read:

According to the medical team, the following players have been discharged from the physio room and have started their respective rehabilitation programs.

Siyabonga Mpontshane

Riyaad Norodien

Lehlohonolo Mtshali

Thamsanqa Sangweni

Nkosinathi Mthiyane

Meanwhile, Gladwin Shitolo continues to undergo strength training and has been ruled out for this week along with left back Marc Van Heerden who sustained a knock to the knee in a friendly match on Sunday.