Two players suspended for league games

Two players will be ineligible to take part when the Kenyan Premier League resumes after FIFA international week.

Mathare United captain, David Owino will miss his side’s game against KPL leaders, Gor Mahia on Saturday, October 14.

Owino and Sofapaka’s Willis Ouma will be the only two players sitting out of the league action immediately after the international break on suspensions.

Owino has accumulated five yellow cards while Ouma has an additional red card that will see him sit out of two matches for his side.

Ouma will miss Batoto Ba Mungu’s away game to Bandari at Mbaraki Stadium on October 14 then a home game against Western Stima at Narok Stadium on October 22.

Sofapaka are currently second on the log with 45 points while Mathare United are 13th with only 27 points from 28 rounds of matches.