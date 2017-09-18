Two-time champion Simon sees off Seppi at Moselle Open

Seeking a fourth appearance in the final of the ATP Moselle Open, Gilles Simon made a solid start with a 6-3 6-0 win over Andreas Seppi.

Gilles Simon had little trouble booking his place in the second round of the ATP Moselle Open as he defeated Andreas Seppi in straight sets.

The Frenchman, winner of this event in 2010 and 2013 before losing to compatriot Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final two years ago, recovered from a first-set wobble to advance 6-3 6-0.

Seppi broke for a 3-2 lead in the opener, but Simon's response was immediate and emphatic, the eighth seed responding with a break of his own to love - the first of four successive games to get himself ahead.

And Simon carried that momentum into the second set, romping through it in less than half an hour to advance.

In Monday's other first-round match, Marius Copil eased past Alessandro Giannessi 6-3 6-2 to set up a meeting with defending champion Lucas Pouille.