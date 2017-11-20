Two-time NBA All-Star David Lee announces retirement

An NBA All-Star in 2010 and 2013, David Lee announced his retirement.

Two-time NBA All-Star David Lee announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the league.

Lee averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds throughout his career, playing for the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

An All-Star in 2010 and 2013 for the Warriors, Lee appeared in 79 games last season for the Spurs.

Lee helped the Warriors win the NBA Finals in 2015, his final season in Golden State.

"An epic night celebrating my retirement with my friends and family," Lee wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to my amazing fiancee Caroline Wozniacki for planning the surprise."