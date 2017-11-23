Tyson Fury’s anti-doping hearing set to resume in December ahead of potential 2018 ring return

Tyson Fury is set to have his anti-doping hearing resume in December as he steps up training towards an in-ring return next year.

The former world heavyweight champion was last in the ring when he dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Germany two years ago and has since dropped the titles, had his license revoked and been charged with the “presence of a prohibited substance” in June 2016.

The anti-doping case was paused but is now expected to resume next month, with the 29-year-old looking to make his return in May next year.

“December, that’s true,” British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith told Sky Sports.

“The reason why this has taken so long, so I have been led to believe, is because Mr Fury's legal team could not agree a date for the recommencement of the hearing. They obviously now have, and the hearing will recommence.”

However, the BBBofC refused to guarantee Fury’s boxing license will be granted again even if he is not found guilty by Ukad.

Smith added: “It is publicly known that Mr. Fury has a number of health issues and we would have to look at that.”