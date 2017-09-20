Tyson Fury drug ban claims 'inaccurate' as UK Anti-Doping hit back at former world heavyweight champion

UK Anti-Doping [Ukad] have released a statement to hit back at Tyson Fury following his public outburst against his continued licence suspension by revealing that the process is being held up by the boxer’s own appeal.

Both former heavyweight world champion Fury and his cousin, Hughie Fury, were charged on 24 June 2016 with the “presence of a prohibited substance” following drugs tests.

Having seen multiple comeback attempts fall flat due to a number of reasons that included a positive test for cocaine and retirement, Fury has now announced his desire to return to the ring and called on Ukad to let him “clear my name”.

Ukad have hit back at Fury by confirming what has caused the delay in proceedings, and they labelled his outburst “inaccurate”.

“In response to public comments made by Mr Tyson Fury, UK Anti-Doping wishes to clarify the status of the charges it issued against him and Mr Hughie Fury on 24 June 2016.

“The proceedings to determine the charges against the athletes are taking place before the National Anti-Doping Panel [NADP], which is responsible for adjudicating anti-doping disputes in UK sport. The NADP operates in accordance with its own procedural rules, and it is entirely independent of UK Anti-Doping.

“From the beginning, UK Anti-Doping has pushed for resolution of the charges as quickly as possible and has invested significant resources in trying to achieve this. There are various reasons why, nevertheless, the charges have not yet been heard on the merits. All parties are currently awaiting a ruling from the NADP tribunal on an application made by the athletes to exclude certain evidence. Once that ruling is received, the matter will proceed to a hearing on the merits. UK Anti-Doping is currently pushing for dates to be fixed for that hearing to take place as soon as possible.

“It is therefore inaccurate to suggest either that UK Anti-Doping is failing to pursue these charges as quickly as possible, or that Mr Tyson Fury and Mr Hughie Fury are being treated differently to other athletes.”

29-year-old Fury has not fought since winning the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles via his unanimous victory over the now retired Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015, and has been vocal in his desire to face current unified world champion Anthony Joshua, who faces Kubrat Pulev on 28 October.

Taking to his Twitter account this week, Fury wrote: “How long must I be held up & kept out of action, it’s been 15 months since I’ve been under investigation, your [sic] keeping an innocent man from for filling [sic] his destiny & from providing for his family.

“Everybody else is dealt with in a few months why must I be treat[ed] differently! Surely there must be a human rights law preventing this from happening to people!

“Either ban me or set me free as I’ve been in limbo for a long time! I want to move on with my life! Clear my name & let me return to my former glory! #iminnoncentsetmefree.”

How long must I be maid wait to return to what I do best? pic.twitter.com/FtYBZiR1n4 — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) September 17, 2017

Fury has twice announced his retirement during his absence, only to then confirm comeback plans.

His cousin, Hughie, is due to face WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker this Saturday at the Manchester Arena.