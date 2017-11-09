Tyson Fury responds to Anthony Joshua's expletive Twitter attack

Heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua yesterday launched an expletive Twitter attack on his potential rivals, telling Tyson Fury 'get fit you fat f---' and mocking WBO champion Joseph Parker that he was awaiting a signed contract to fight next year.

All part of the fun of the developing heavyweight boxing circus. Joshua retained his IBF, WBA & IBO world titles with victory by technical tenth round knockout of Carlos Takam in Cardiff last month, but with his next rival fight yet to be scheduled, Joshua actually wrested back a modicum of control after criticism from Parker, Fury and WBC champion Deontay Wilder, who claimed after his sixth defence of his portion of the crown in New York last weekend that the Briton was "running scared".

It was a well-timed tweet from Joshua, exerting his control over the division which he intends to rule for several years. Out of character, perhaps, but not out of keeping in a modern world in which sports fans lap up on a daily basis the back and forth of modern day news.

