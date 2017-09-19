U-17 World Cup 2017 - The key clashes in Guwahati

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, with a capacity of 30,000 spectators, is situated in Guwahati, the capital of the state of Assam. The venue is set to play host to the teams of Group E. Group E comprises Asian giants Japan, European heavyweights France, South American side Honduras and Under-17 World Cup debutants New Caledonia. 

The French have tasted success previously in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup going all the way to lift it back in 2001 in Trinidad and Tobago. They booked their spot in this edition's tournament by beating Hungary in a FIFA Under-17 World Cup play-off on May 16, 2017. 

Japan, on the other hand, have qualified an impressive seven times but are yet to make an imprint in the FIFA Under-17 world Cup having progressed no further than the quarter-final stage on a couple of occasions.

Since 2007, Honduras has managed to regularly qualify and play their part in the mega-event. In 2013 they even managed a quarter-final finish. 

As mentioned earlier the New Caledonia side will be making their first appearance at the FIFA U17 World Cup this year. They qualified by finishing as runners-up in the 2017 OFC U-17 Championship where they ultimately thrashed 7-0 by New Zealand in the finale.

The venue will also host an important Group F game between Mexico and Chile. 

The key matches to look out for at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium are: 

View photos
jpnvfrance
View photos
hondurasvnewcaledonia
View photos
mexicovchile
By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more