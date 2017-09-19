U-17 World Cup 2017 - The key clashes in Guwahati

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, with a capacity of 30,000 spectators, is situated in Guwahati, the capital of the state of Assam. The venue is set to play host to the teams of Group E. Group E comprises Asian giants Japan, European heavyweights France, South American side Honduras and Under-17 World Cup debutants New Caledonia.

The French have tasted success previously in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup going all the way to lift it back in 2001 in Trinidad and Tobago. They booked their spot in this edition's tournament by beating Hungary in a FIFA Under-17 World Cup play-off on May 16, 2017.

Japan, on the other hand, have qualified an impressive seven times but are yet to make an imprint in the FIFA Under-17 world Cup having progressed no further than the quarter-final stage on a couple of occasions.

Since 2007, Honduras has managed to regularly qualify and play their part in the mega-event. In 2013 they even managed a quarter-final finish.

As mentioned earlier the New Caledonia side will be making their first appearance at the FIFA U17 World Cup this year. They qualified by finishing as runners-up in the 2017 OFC U-17 Championship where they ultimately thrashed 7-0 by New Zealand in the finale.

The venue will also host an important Group F game between Mexico and Chile.

The key matches to look out for at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium are:

