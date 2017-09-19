U-17 World Cup - The key clashes in Goa

Goa’s Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium shall play host to all the Group C games bar one of the Under-17 World Cup next month.

Group C is an interesting bunch with the European heavyweight's Germany leading the way along with South American side Costa Rica, West Africa’s Guinea and West Asian giants Iran.

However, it must be noted that the U-17 team of Germany has never managed to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup, very unlike their senior national team who has won the World Cup on four occasions. Third places at the 2007 and 2011 editions of the U-17 mega-event remains their best finish to date.

For the Costa Ricans, the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India this year will be their tenth appearance in this competition. They finished in the top eight before crashing out of the 2015 edition of the tournament held in Chile, which remains their best performance to date.

Guinea's best finish came in 1985 when they became one of the last four sides in the tournament. Incidentally, they have only made four appearances at the Under-17 World Cup so far.

The Iranian U17's best World Cup feat is a Round-of-16 finish. They are not to be underestimated though as the Iranian side ended as runners-up in the 2016 edition of the AFC U-16 Championship.

The key clashes to be held at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are :

Group Stage - Germany vs Costa Rica, 7th October, 17:00 IST

Group Stage - Iran vs Germany, 10th October, 20:00 IST

Group Stage - Costa Rica vs Iran, 13th October, 17:00 IST