U-17 World Cup: Kolkata get ready to roar for favourite team Brazil against Germany

BY

ATANU MITRA (Follow @Atanu00 on Twitter)

For the last two weeks, the Bengali football fans had been simmering with resentment. The renovated Salt Lake Stadium has seen staggering attendance, but the anguish of not getting to watch India matches made the extravaganza a bit pale.



Not anymore.

Come Sunday, the city will host the mega quarter-final clash between Brazil and Germany, where the two mighty title challengers, representing different styles and legacies, will be facing each other. The game, to be held on the last evening of the region’s long festive period, has got everyone talking.

Kolkata used to be a Brazil bastion in every sense of the word. Before World Cup was first telecast live on Indian televisions in 1982, the men in Yellow had a near-monopoly over Kolkata’s hearts, mainly because of the perception that both places preferred flair and style over substance. The fans gathered to hear the commentary on radios, and Brazil flags adorned the walls of local clubs.

A diminutive left-footed attacker changed that in 1986. The youth, who were still undecided about their loyalty, fell prey to Diego Maradona’s trickery as suddenly a surge in Argentine supporters swept across the city. There were murmurs among the loyal base also, giving birth to a miniscule but weird third category – who supported Brazil and Maradona.

For the next twenty years or so, Brazil vs Argentina became the region’s most talked about football rivalry after Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal. They didn’t meet in World Cup post 1990, so the Copa America started gaining a disproportionate fan following. The Ronaldo-Rivaldo-Ronaldinho trio regained some lost ground with their heroics in early 2000’s while Lionel Messi more than compensated for that since the second half of last decade.