U-20 Women's World Cup: Can Nigeria and South Africa be shocked?

Since the launch of the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup in 2002, Nigeria and South Africa are few of the leading nations to have reached the final round of qualifiers in Africa.

Both nations have enjoyed outright superiority, accounting for their strength, decades of development and indeed their popularity in the women's game.

However, their shaky first leg performance in their quest to qualify for ninth edition billed for France indicates an improved level of competition among women on the continent.

While impressive Ghana looks destined to reach the final round with Kenya 5-0 hammering, South Africa's bid to advance hang in the balance after 2-0 defeat in Burundi at Prince Louise Rwagasore Stadium.

The absence of captain Linda Mothlalo and Lalona Dakweti plus defensive errors were the southern Africans’ greatest undoing in the loss.

Nomsa Mahlangu, the Chairperson of SAFA Competitions Committee looked dazed by Basetsana's slight setback, attributing their first leg travail to the unavailability of key players, but is confident they can still overturn the deficit.

"I'm surprised but not shocked because women’s game is growing across the continent. This is when you play and anyone can win," Mahlangu told Goal.

"I believe that South Africa can comeback notwithstanding the ability of their opponents. As you are aware some of the regulars were missing in the first leg thus the second leg is an opportunity for both players and technical team to give their all.

"Unfortunately, I did not watch the first leg, thus my comment is only based on what I read about Burundi. The chances are 50-50% for any of the two teams."

In Nigeria’s case, it is the first time in the qualifying series’ history that her U20 women side had recorded a stalemate outside the country after a 1-1 draw in Morocco at Stade Boubker Ammar.