U.S. coach Arena: I'd love to see a hotshot European team go through CONCACAF

With his USMNT enduring difficult conditions on yet another CONCACAF road trip, Arena believes world powers would find the same road a tough one

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — Bruce Arena doesn't spend much time complaining about the adverse conditions his U.S. national team endures on the road in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. But on a day when he watched his players train on a field with standing water, surrounded by what was essentially a rain-created moat , the coach couldn't help but feel like people don't fully appreciate how tough CONCACAF qualifying can be.

"I would love to see one of these hotshot teams from Europe come here and play in our CONCACAF qualifying, to really get a taste of this and see what that’s about," Arena said on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's U.S. qualifier against Trinidad & Tobago. "This is very challenging. This is like survival of the fittest. They could do one of those TV shows on this. Who will survive in the end? That’s basically what this is."

Whether it's altitude, heat, extreme weather, poor playing fields, or any combination of them, the U.S. seldom finds itself playing road qualifiers under anything close to resembling normal conditions in CONCACAF. Arena's point about wanting to see a European power navigate CONCACAF wasn't as much about him thinking the teams in the region would be tougher competition, but rather the conditions found in most CONCACAF countries would make it a grueling and lengthy challenge that often goes underestimated by those unfamiliar with the region.

It should be noted that former U.S. coach and German World Cup-winner Jurgen Klinsmann said similar things as he navigated through CONCACAF as U.S. coach for the first time.

"Europeans and South Americans may think that this region looks pretty easy because they don’t play here and they never experienced it," Klinsmann said in 2012. "European coaches tell me you should qualify no problem, and I tell them, ‘Why don’t you come over and I’ll take you to Guatemala and Costa Rica and Jamaica and you’ll see.' It would be an eye-opener for a lot of people in Europe to see our qualifying campaign.