U.S. international Johnson scores first goal of season in Monchengladbach defeat

Left out of the U.S. squad that failed to qualify for the World Cup, the midfielder netted in Bundesliga action Saturday

U.S. international Fabian Johnson scored his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign in Borussia Monchengladbach's 5-1 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

The 29-year-old found the net in the seventh minute at the BayArena, making a far-post run to slam home Thorgan Hazard's service from the right flank.

Leverkusen stormed back after halftime, however, scoring five times to doom Monchengladbach to an emphatic defeat.

It was the fourth straight Bundesliga start for Johnson, who was left off the U.S. squad that failed to qualify for the World Cup with a 2-1 loss to Trinidad & Tobago earlier this month.

Johnson's U.S. future is unclear, with the midfielder telling Bild this past summer that he was considering international retirement after the 2018 World Cup.