U.S. salvages precious World Cup qualifying point to offset ugly performance

Five minutes away from disaster. That's how close the U.S. national team came to suffering a second straight World Cup qualifying loss in September, and seeing its Russia 2018 hopes put on life support.

That's when Kellyn Acosta stepped up and struck a beautiful free kick that forced a top-shelf save, and Bobby Wood pounced on the ensuing loose ball and scored a goal that brought the U.S. team's qualifying hopes back to life with a 1-1 draw in Honduras.

Bruce Arena can count himself lucky that his team escaped Honduras with a point and, just as importantly, snatched two points away from the Catrachos. The result keeps the U.S. team's fate in its own hands, even though the Americans face another riveting qualifier against Panama in October, which should determine which team grabs the third and final automatic qualifying berth in CONCACAF.

Wood's goal helped the U.S. escape with a precious point, while also putting some generous makeup on an otherwise ugly performance by the Americans, who still lost ground in the race to qualify for Russia. They now head to Orlando in October knowing anything but a win against Panama could push them closer to a fourth-place finish in the Hex and a World Cup qualifying playoff against Australia or Syria.

Arena shook up his U.S. national team lineup on Tuesday, making seven changes and benching all of his European-based players except Christian Pulisic. His reasoning was that his European-based players were early in their seasons, and not quite fit enough to handle two games in four days yet. That opened the door for an MLS-heavy squad to try and win in Honduras.

The first half was one to forget for the Americans, with Arena's lineup playing even worse than the squad that lost to Costa Rica last Friday. The fresh legs of seven lineup changes did little to help the U.S. Instead, it was the Honduran MLS players who shined in the first half, with Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto torching U.S. fullbacks Graham Zusi and DaMarcus Beasley repeatedly, including on Quioto's first-half goal, where Omar Gonzalez was also beaten badly.

The Quioto goal energized the crowd in San Pedro Sula and Honduras continued to abuse the U.S. on the counter, making it look more likely a second Honduras goal would come. The U.S. managed to avoid that killer blow though, and escaped into the halftime locker room still within range of earning a result.

