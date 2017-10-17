U.S. Soccer transfer news: Latest USMNT and Americans Abroad rumors
ALLARDYCE WANTS USMNT JOB
Sam Allardyce is interested in taking over the reigns of the U.S. national team, according to a report by ESPNFC .
While the former England boss has denied interest in the Scotland job, the report states Allardyce is intrigued by the idea of bringing the U.S. back to its position as one of the top nations in CONCACAF.
U.S. INTERESTED IN LAURENT BLANC
The United States national team has interest in former France and Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc, according to France Football .
Blanc reportedly is well regarded by both the federation and MLS, and is open to the job if he does not receive any interest from a major European club team.
REAL MADRID INTERESTED IN PULISIC
Real Madrid has an interest in Borussia Dortmund teenager Christian Pulisic, according to SportBild .
The report states Pulisic is "regularly scouted" by Madrid, but does not think a move is likely at this time for the 19-year-old, who is under contract with Dortmund until 2020 and "happy" with BVB.