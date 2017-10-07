U.S. star Pulisic gets the kind of help Messi wishes he could get
ORLANDO, Fla — Christian Pulisic put on another masterpiece on Friday, reminding us all why he has begun to draw comparisons to Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Even Messi might have come away impressed, but probably would been more jealous at the type of support the 19-year-old's teammates gave him.
While Messi endures his own personal World Cup qualifying nightmare with an Argentina squad that simply can't give him any support, Pulisic's latest gem came with the considerable help of teammates who were as determined as he was to deliver a vital qualifying victory on Friday night. They did just that in an emphatic 4-0 win that has the Americans on the verge of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.
It was Pulisic who set the tone early, going right at Panama's normally-stingy defense from the start, with his speed and confident dribbling tearing through opposing defenders with ease. That might not have been enough to unlock the feisty Panamanians if Jozy Altidore hadn't also been in top form on the night. It was Altidore whose pass sprung Pulisic on the opener, and it was Altidore's well-timed run that put him in place to finish off Pulisic's inch-perfect cross soon after.
You could feel the U.S. attack feeding off of Pulisic's confidence, as every member of the group contributed. Paul Arriola was especially effective on the night playing on the right wing, where presumably Fabian Johnson would have played if Bruce Arena hadn't chosen to leave him out. Darlington Nagbe was his usual confident self on the ball working the left wing, and while he had the quietest night among the U.S. attackers, he still provided a calming presences when needed.
Just a kid from Hershey. @cpulisic_10 delivers yet again for the #USMNT ! pic.twitter.com/j5KzsKvvJ9— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 7, 2017
This was the kind of team effort the U.S. desperately needed, and the kind we hadn't seen from the U.S. since the 5-0 thrashing of Honduras back in March. In the matches since, the U.S. attack had grown a bit predictable and overly reliant on Pulisic, which made it easy for opposing defenses to neutralize the Americans.
On Friday, the U.S. attack came out as a motivated group, and made a Panama side that had allowed just five goals in eight previous Hex matches look old and slow. The Canaleros were simply overwhelmed by the speed, passing and movement from the entire American attack, not just Pulisic.
That said, the 19-year-old was still the most impressive player on the night. You could certainly make a case for Altidore for the night's man of the match honors, but the way Pulisic took control of the game early on was a sight to behold. Playing in the biggest game of his young international career, Pulisic chewed up the pressure like a chocolate bar from his hometown of Hershey, Pennsylvania, and did it with the swagger of a player who absolutely expects to do the magical things he can do at such a young age.
Messi might want to borrow a copy of the U.S. win to show to his teammates as evidence of what can be done when you attack as a group, and support your star. Against Peru on Thursday, it was tough to single out any other Argentina player for praise on a night when there were scoring chances, but no goals against a disciplined Peruvian defense. If Messi doesn't get any teammates to step up in the attack on Tuesday against Ecuador, then he and Argentina won't even make the World Cup.
After Friday's win, the United States is on the verge of making their eighth straight World Cup, and as much as Pulisic is now the unquestioned star of the U.S. team, we saw on Friday a U.S. side that showed it has the ability to be more than a one-man team.