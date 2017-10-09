U.S. star Pulisic and others carried into training due to flooding

The U.S. national team will likely have to deal with some rough playing conditions in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Trinidad & Tobago

COUVA, Trinidad — Bruce Arena probably thought he had seen it all in CONCACAF during his years as U.S. national team coach, but even he was left flabbergasted at the flooding at Ato Bolden Stadium ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Trinidad & Tobago.

Heavy rains in recent days left the running track around the stadium's soccer field flooded, with water visible on areas near the sideline. As the U.S. arrived for training on Monday morning, the laughter and jokes soon followed.

"Is it deep?" Alejandro Bedoya wondered. Veteran DaMarcus Beasley emphatically stated that he can swim when Jozy Altidore asked if he would be OK to get across the makeshift moat.

Some players walked across the flooded track barefoot to avoid waterlogging their cleats, while others — including Christian Pulisic, Clint Dempsey and Altidore — were carried across by team staff. Bobby Wood tied plastic bags onto his cleats and walked over the track.

The #USMNT surveys the conditions, with players wary of walking across the moat. "Is it deep?" joked one player. pic.twitter.com/kq6KjEEJoi — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) October 9, 2017

Arena surveyed the field and expressed his skepticism over the stadium staff's ability to remove the standing water. One water pump could be seen working to remove the water, in what could be best described as a futile exercise.

The conditions at the tiny stadium were extreme, even by CONCACAF standards.

Breaking: Bruce Arena calls up Michael Phelps for Tuesday's #USMNT qualifier. "He will be taking our corners & playing on the wing" pic.twitter.com/pRRy4aFaqa — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) October 9, 2017

"I've never seen anything like this," former U.S. national team standout Marcelo Balboa told Goal. "We played on fields that were swampy and that kind of stuff, but I've never seen a track surrounded by this much water, and the day before the game."