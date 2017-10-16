U.S. U-17s give American soccer fans ray of hope after nightmare week

A week after the U.S. men's national team broke hearts by missing out on the 2018 World Cup, the Under-17 squad restored some faith with a big win

American soccer fans were in desperate need of something to cheer them up in the wake of last week's World Cup qualifying disaster, and it came in the form of a big win by a promising group that just might help restore some of the faith lost last Tuesday in Trinidad & Tobago.

The U.S. Under-17 national team demolished previously-unbeaten Paraguay, 5-0, to advance to the quarterfinals of the U-17 World Cup. In a match Paraguay was considered the favorite in, it was the Americans who overwhelmed the South Americans, with several star performances leading the way.

U-17 coach Jack Hackworth sent a message to his players, and they entered the match knowing they were playing for an entire nation.

“We talked about it internally and I told these guys that the responsibility of doing something for U.S. Soccer fell on them," Hackworth said. "Hopefully with this performance tonight we have shown the world we are a footballing nation developing many superstars of tomorrow."

This U.S. team was seen by some as a one-man band, with U-20 World Cup standout Josh Sargent considered the unquestioned star, but Monday showed the wealth of talent in John Hackworth's squad. Timothy Weah, son of former AC Milan star and newly-minted Liberian president George Weah, scored a hat-trick while Atlanta United midfielder Andrew Carleton impressed in a playmaking role, helping set up multiple goals as he shredded Paraguay's defense with perfect passes.

The rout came in the second half, but the seeds for the victory were planted in the first half, with the U.S. defense standing firm against a dangerous Paraguay attack that put pressure on early, but never broke through. D.C. United's Chris Durkin and New York City FC's James Sands played excellently as a center-back tandem, a feat made all the more impressive by the fact neither is a central defender by trade (both are better suited as defensive midfielders). It was their work in the middle that helped cut out several Paraguayan threats in the first 25 minutes of the match, when the U.S. turned the ball over too frequently and Paraguay looked primed for an early goal that might have set the stage for a completely different result.