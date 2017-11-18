U.S. youngster Keaton Parks makes first-team debut for Benfica

The 20-year-old Texas native saw his first action with the Portuguese side's first team

Texas native Keaton Parks made his first-team debut for Benfica on Saturday, coming on in the 71st minute against Vitoria Setubal in Portuguese cup action.

The 20-year-old, who joined Benfica over the summer after spending time with Varzim SC in Portugal's second division, reportedly impressed Benfica's staff enough while playing with the club's second team to train with the first team over the international break.

Manager Rui Vitoria then saw fit to give him a shot with the first team in live action.

While a run-out in cup action doesn't mean the Texan has made it just yet, it's a promising sign that the club is willing to give him a chance at the top level.