U.S. youth international Joshua Perez loaned to Serie C club

The 19-year-old, who played alongside Christian Pulisic at the U-17 World Cup in 2015, has left Fiorentina on a one-year loan to AS Livorno Calcio

United States youth international Joshua Perez has been loaned to Serie C side AS Livorno Calcio from Fiorentina.

Perez, the nephew of former U.S. midfielder Hugo Perez, finalized the one-year loan move at Thursday's transfer deadline.

The 19-year-old forward signed a four-year deal with first-division side Fiorentina in February, but will be moving down to get valuable playing time.

Perez made one appearance for Fiorentina, playing 15 minutes in a 4-1 loss to Inter Milan last November.

Perez was on the U.S. squad alongside Christian Pulisic at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.