U.S. youth international Joshua Perez loaned to Serie C club

United States youth international Joshua Perez has been loaned to Serie C side AS Livorno Calcio from Fiorentina.
Perez, the nephew of former U.S. midfielder Hugo Perez, finalized the one-year loan move at Thursday's transfer deadline.
With @Joshua_Perez26 at @acffiorentina finalizing his 1 year loan to @LivornoCalcio. Excited for the season ahead #DeadlineDay #Italy pic.twitter.com/u7QbgdUPpS— Lyle Yorks (@Lyle_Yorks) August 31, 2017
The 19-year-old forward signed a four-year deal with first-division side Fiorentina in February, but will be moving down to get valuable playing time.
Perez made one appearance for Fiorentina, playing 15 minutes in a 4-1 loss to Inter Milan last November.
Perez was on the U.S. squad alongside Christian Pulisic at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.