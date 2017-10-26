U17 World Cup 2017 Final: Venue, timing, channel and route to title decider

Youth football's blockbuster event, which kicked off on 6th October in Kolkata, will come to an end in the same city this weekend. With 50 matches having taken place until now, the FIFA U-17 World Cup will witness its final two fixtures on 28th October. At 17:00 IST, the crowd at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium will witness a third-place play-off between Brazil and Mali following their losses in the semi-finale. After the third-place decider, much-awaited finale between European powerhouses England and Spain will take place at 20:00 IST.

Ahead of the clash between the Young Lions and La Rojita, Goal tells you everything you need to know about the 52nd match of the 2017 edition of FIFA U-17 World Cup.

