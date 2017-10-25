U17 World Cup: 'Efficiency over flair' - Incisive England pick off error-strewn Brazil

When the Brazil vs England semifinal of the FIFA U17 World Cup was shifted to Kolkata from Guwahati due to poor playing conditions, the excitement over the marquee clash had gone up by several notches in the City of Joy.

The fans in the city were awash with excitement over the prospect of watching the flashy Brazilian team again, having witnessed their sensational 'come-from-behind' win over Germany in the quarter-finals earlier.

The tickets for the game were sold like hot cakes on a wintry evening and touts were reportedly selling tickets at 15-20 times the actual rate. An eager Kolkata did get to watch the Brazilian flair on Wednesday but not the result they wanted.

England, fresh off a 4-0 dismantling of USA, did not quite turn on the style on the night but took their chances well when it was presented to them, something Brazil's talented stars failed to do on the night.

Carlos Amadeu's boys started the game on the front foot, pressing hard in the attacking third and giving the English defence a few scares early on. They did force England to misplace a few balls in dangerous positions but Lincoln and his teammates could not quite capitalise which is what Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster did when he was presented with a chance in the tenth minute.

Needless to say, the goal came after a poor defensive clearance from Brazil while none of the central defenders were alert to Brewster's run in behind them to meet Callum Hudson-Odoi's teasing cross inside the penalty box, a criminal mistake in a high profile game.

England's performance was not without mistakes either, with one from their captain Joel Latibeaudiere contributing to Brazil's equaliser in the 21st minute. Again, the build-up play from the Selecao was sensational - Wesley and Paulinho ripping the defence apart with a couple of lovely give-and-go's before the latter's shot was parried by Curtis Anderson in the English goal.

However, Latibeaudiere's clearance was poor and he struck it against Wesley who capitalised on the loose ball and knocked it in, much to the delight of the crowd. But that was about it when it came to Brazil's effectiveness in front of the goal for the rest of the match.

The football from the Boys in Yellow was mesmerising at times while England soaked up the pressure. But Steve Cooper's men were not without threat either. Hudson-Odoi and Phillip Foden were brilliant down the wings and Brewster's positioning inside the box was exemplary.

The Liverpool starlet's positioning would bring the second goal for England but not before Brazil committed fatal errors at both ends of the pitch. First, a few minutes before Brewster's second, Brazil's Brenner was sent clear by a lovely through ball from Vitao but the forward lost his composure and fluffed his lines. A goal at that point would have sent Brazil into the lead and changed the complexion of the match.

Then, none of the Brazilian defenders picked up England right-back Steven Sessegnon's late run into the box as he reached the byline and sent a cut-back for Brewster. However, Vitao failed to block the pass and allowed Brewster to surge to the top of the goalscoring charts in the tournament.

In the second half, the story was pretty much the same. Brazil drove forward in attack, often captivating the crowd with the flair in their game and drawing saves from Anderson, but the efficiency in front of the goal was lacking which is where England, or rather Brewster, scored big!

Two chances in the second half, summed up the game in total. In the 66th minute, Brazilian forward Lincoln was picked out by Weverson with a cross from the left wing. The striker, from just six yards out from goal, sent a tame header trickling wide, not even hitting the target.

Eleven minutes later, England poured forward on a counter and Emile Smith Rowe's incisive cross was turned in by Brewster, who had shown wonderful anticipation to time his run into the box to perfection.

That was inherently the difference between the sides - for all the intricate build-up play and style, Brazil lacked effectiveness in front of goal and committed silly errors at the back. England played intelligently and with purpose, picking off Brazil when the opportunity arose.

Steve Cooper's team looks a good bet for the title on the back of this performance, regardless of who they face on Saturday at Kolkata.