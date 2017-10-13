U17 World Cup: Bhaichung Bhutia blasts AIFF for lack of Indian coaches

Former India international Bhaichung Bhutia has criticised the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for not including Indian coaches in the support staff for the India U17 team that participated in the FIFA U17 World Cup underway in the country currently.

Bhutia was voicing his opinions on live television after the Indian team's 4-0 loss to Ghana in their final group game.

The only Indian coach in Luis Norton de Matos' support staff is goalkeeping coach Mario Aguilar and Bhutia says the federation should have heeded his suggestion of increasing the number of local coaches working with the team.

"One criticism that I have is that the AIFF should have had more Indian coaches working under Luis Norton de Matos. We've just got one goalkeeping coach in the staff. It is not enough.