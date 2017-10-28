U17 World Cup: Brazil 2-0 Mali: Selecao edge past spirited Aiglonnets to finish third

Two second-half strikes from Alan and substitute Yuri Alberto helped the Brazilians seal the game, which was nowhere near one-sided...

Brazil triumphed 2-1 against Mali to end their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign as the third-placed team in the play-off held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

Selecao coach Carlos Amadeu fielded an unchanged starting XI from their semifinal match. The team lined up in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Jonas Komla, on the other hand, made two changes. Skipper Mohamed Camara returned to the first XI after suspension, replacing Oumar Doucoure. Mamadi Fofana made his way into the team replacing Abdoulaye Diaby, who had conceded the first penalty against Spain.

Brazil dominated possession in the first half but failed to create chances in the attacking third. Mali centre-half duo of Haidara and Fofana kept Alan and Lincoln silent for almost the entire first 45 minutes.

Mali threatened to score on three occasions. Salam Jiddou and Mohamed Camara’s long-range shots and Boubacar Haidara’s curling free-kick had the Selecao defenders worried but Gabriel Brazao pulled off quality saves to keep the scoreboard unchanged.

Les Aiglonnets looked hungry for an opening goal from the very beginning of the second half and dominated the proceedings.

Brazil drew first blood in the 55th minute against the run of play. Alan snatched the ball from Haidara brilliantly in front of the penalty box and found himself one on one with goalkeeper Yussouf Koita. He took a feeble shot at goal which was supposed to be a routine save for the custodian. Koita erred as the ball slipped through his fingers and went in.

The goal brought a sigh of relief in the Brazilian camp as they were totally off-colour in this game. Coach Amadeu brought in Rodrigo Nestor replacing Alan immediately after he scored the goal.