U17 World Cup: Brazil 3-0 Honduras: Silky smooth Selecao surge past Los Catrachos

Brazil stepped up their defensive game as they outplayed a hapless Honduras side in Kochi, to face Germany in quarter-finals...

Heavyweights Brazil outclassed Honduras with a clinical performance in the last Round of 16 tie of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday.

Marcos Antonio (44') goal was sandwiched between Brenner's brace (11' and 56') which saw them set up a quarter final date with Germany in Kolkata.



Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu made just the one change from the team that beat Niger 2-0 in Goa. Midfielder Alan returned to the starting XI in place of Vitinho.

Honduran coach Jose Valladares sprang no surprises and went in with his main attacking threats - Carlos Mejia and Patrick Palacios - in what seemed to be a 4-5-1 formation.

The Canaries got the ball rolling in the first half and enjoyed much of the possession but the first attempt on goal came courtesy of a long ranger from Gerson Chavez of Honduras which went way wide in the second minute.

But what came afterwards was proper domination by the Selecao who ran rings around the hapless Honduran midfield. Brazilian right-back Wesley was especially involved in the early stages, bombing forward with ease

and putting in fizzing, dangerous crosses.

The two wide attacking men - Brenner and Paulinho - had a couple of early shots before Brazil finally took a deserved lead in the 14th minute. Alan found himself in possession on the right wing and he proceeded to play a lovely

one-two with Wesley which released him into the box. His subsequent cross was laid on a platter for Brenner to tap in to an empty net.

The South Americans continued to boss the game, with Alan impressing considerably. One such sequence saw the diminutive midfielder leave a couple of Honduran midfielders eating the turf before firing a low left-footer which was saved by Alex Rivera at full stretch.