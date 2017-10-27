U17 World Cup: Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu - 'Football is life, it's about falling and getting up'

Brazil's Carlos Amadeu spoke about the need of a positive reaction to setback from his side ahead of their third-place playoff against Mali.....

Despite missing out on the right to fight for the title, Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu said he was proud of what his side had achieved in the FIFA U17 World Cup in India. Speaking ahead of the third-place playoff with Mali, Amadeu maintained that winning the tie to finish on a high remained their objective.

“It’s an honour for us to play in WC. We are really satisfied to be in last four. We are inside the four best teams in the world. We had a chance to be in the final but couldn't go. Now we have to fight for what we have - third place and the players have to fight each time they represent the country,” he said he at the pre-match press conference.

The Brazilian praised opponents Mali for their performance so far in the tournament and said that they could pose a huge threat.

“Players are recovering. If everyone is fit, we will play to our maximum potential. Mali is a good team very physical. Mali score 16 concede nine. They have many guys to score. They take long shots and get the success going forward. They are a good team that is that they played the semi-finals,” Amadeu said.

When asked if missing out on a berth in the finals had hurt, the tactician was of the opinion that the reaction they show to that defeat is what will define them moving forward.

“It's natural to be sad after losing a match like this. What happens after this depends on the players' reaction. We had a meeting. We have to come back. Put our chin up as an example to the players. Next day we started working as normal so the players look at us and that is how we are preparing.

“Football is life. It's about falling and getting up,” Amadeu remarked.

He also said that the while South America might have the edge over Europe when it comes to talent, they fall short in the organization department.