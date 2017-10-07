U17 World Cup: Brazil U17s remained focus even after the own goal as Spaniards find spaces to improve

It's been a riverting start to the U17 World Cup, hosted on Indian soil for the first ever time, and expectations had been elevated come Saturday evening in what was to be a footballing extravaganza on a junior scale, when Brazil and Spain squared off in Gods own Country, Kerala on saturday 7th October, 2017.

The Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Kochi, and its 21,362 spectators bore witness to a dogged Seleccao overthow the Armada to win 2-1 in a tight battle. Wesley Andrade (5') was guilty of putting the ball into his own net early on but Lincoln Dos Santos (25') equalized for the Samba Nation. Paulinho Filho (45+1) ensured that Brazil secured all three points before the half-time break.

Brazil coach, Carlos Amadeu, had satisfaction on his lips as he stated, "It was a well-played game. Both teams were trying to play a beautiful style of football. Our players started nervously. After the first goal, they remained calm and play their football. Second half Spain were better. They had more possession and corners but our defence was good. Our goalkeeper was also playing really well today," post his fledglings' win.

"Both Antonio and Alan had a great game. During the competition, you will watch players exhibiting such football. We have many quality players. It's important for a coach to have players like them. Not just them, all our players," revealed the gaffer, on his two best performers on the evening.

Amadeu believed in the quality of mental strength and explained the mentality of his players was crucial to how they approached the task, coming back from a goal own so early in the game.

"The most imp thing is the mental power. Its the basis for everything that you do in your life. When you score/concede goal, you have to use your mental power to remain calm and score your goal. Also if you are winning the game, you cannot be relaxed. It happened today with us, we remained focused in the game. This collective style of playing of this team is being built since 2015. Players like to play that way, together, in an offensive way," he elaborated.