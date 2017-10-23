U17 World Cup: Brazil vs England semifinal shifted from Guwahati to Kolkata

The venue of the semifinal clash of FIFA U17 World Cup between Brazil and England has been shifted from Guwahati to Kolkata due to poor pitch conditions at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

In the last few days, Guwahati has experienced incessant rainfall which has affected the pitch of the stadium. The last game played on this ground was the All African quarterfinal clash between Mali and Ghana where Mali had emerged victorious.

The authorities tried their best to improve the condition of the ground but unfortunately, things did not get better and it was finally deemed unfit for the match.

Here is the official statement from FIFA, "Following a thorough assessment of the pitch conditions at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, which has been affected by severe rainfall over the past few days, FIFA has decided to move the venue of the semi-final between Brazil and England, due to be played on 25 October 2017, to Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium, where the match will kick off at 17:00 local time.



Despite the great efforts by all involved parties, including the authorities of Guwahati, to preserve the pitch, FIFA has taken this decision following consultations with both teams in order to safeguard the players’ health and to ensure the best playing conditions."

While it is agony for the Guwahati fans, the news comes as a great joy for Kolkata fans who will get an opportunity to savour some Samba flavour once again. Brazil had played their quarterfinal match against Germany on Sunday evening where 66,613 people cheered their hearts out for the Selecao.

Mali lock horns with Spain in the second semifinal which is scheduled to take place in the Navi Mumbai on the same day.