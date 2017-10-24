U17 World Cup: Brazil vs England: TV channel, steam, kick-off time and preview

The first semi-finals of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in India will see a highly mouth-watering clash between historic giants in Brazil and England.

Brazil have been champions thrice in the competition’s history while the Young Lions are already on unchartered territory, having never previously advanced to the last four.

Game Brazil vs. England Date Wednesday, October 25 Time 17:00 IST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Lincoln, Brazil & Flamengo, U17 World Cup More

In India, the game will be available to watch live on television on the Sony Tent network, or alternatively online using SonyLIV App.

India TV channel Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 SD, Sony Ten 3 HD SonyLIV App & website

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Brazil players Goalkeepers Gabriel Brazao, Lucao, Yuri Sena Defenders Wesley, Vitao, Lucas Halter, Weverson, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth, Luan Candido Midfielders Victor Bobsin, Marcos Antonio, Alan, Helio Junio, Victor Yan, Rodrigo Nestor, Vitinho Forwards Lincoln, Paulinho, Yuri Alberto, Brenner

Potential starting XI: Gabriel Brazao (GK), Lucas Halter, Vitao, Victor Bobsin, Weverson, Wesley, Marcos Antonio, Alan, Paulinho, Brenner, Lincoln.

Position England players Goalkeepers Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crellin Defenders Timothy Eyoma, Lewis Gibson, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Joel Latibeadiere, Steven Sessegnon Midfielders George McEachran, Philip Foden, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Jadon Sancho, Nya Kirby, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Emile Smith Rowe, Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Gallagher Forwards Rhian Brewster, Angel Gomes, Daniel Loader

England will be without the services of Jadon Sancho who has returned to parent club Borussia Dortmund at the conclusion of the group-stages.