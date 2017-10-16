U17 World Cup: Colombia 0-4 Germany - Tactical masterclass from Die Mannschaft destroys South Americans

Germany skipper Jann-Fiete Arp chipped in with two goals as his side ran out comfortable victors over Colombia to book their place in the last eight..

Germany showed up when it really mattered as two goals from skipper Jann-Fiete along with one each from Yann Bisseck and John Yeboah helped complete a 4-0 thrashing over Colombia in the first Round of 16 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi.

Orlando Restrepo lined up his Colombia colts in a 4-3-3 formation while his counterpart Christian Wueck started with a 4-2-3-1 formation with skipper Jann-Fiete Arp leading the line for the Germans.

The South Americans left out star winger Leandro Campaz on the bench for the crunch match with Juan Penaloza leading the line for Colombia.

It was the Europeans who started the match on the front foot and they were duly rewarded in the seventh minute when skipper Jann-Fiete Arp tucked in from a tight angle after being sent through behind the defence.

The early setback sprung the Latin Americans into action and they enjoyed the lion’s share of possession but the Germans were content to sit back and hit them on the break.

Yadir Meneses was looking dangerous for the Colombians and he came close to drawing his side level on a couple of occasions with his left foot but missed his mark by a few inches on both the occasions.

On the other hand, the Germans were lethal on the break and they made the Colombians pay again in the 39th minute when defender Yann Bisseck rose highest from a corner to guide in a bullet header past a hapless Kevin Mier to make it 2-0

The Colombian defence came under heavy pressure towards the end of the first-period but they were lucky not to concede another as John Yeboah ran them ragged on the right flank.

The second period started just as the first had even though Restrepo threw on danger man Leandro Campaz.

Another quick break-away from skipper Jann-Fiete had the Colombians caught off guard with the German setting up John Yeboah to slot into an empty net to make it 3-0.