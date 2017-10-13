U17 World Cup Diaries: An event to remeber but where do we go from here?

It was not quite the send off everyone had in mind. After starting with a whimper and then simmering into something extraordinary in the middle, India ultimately fizzled out of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup.

Not without resounding memories though, for the night of October 9 will forever remain etched in the memories of sports lovers throughout the country.

The expectations of one and all at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on that famous night was burgeoned instantly when Jeakson Singh rose above one and all to head home a late corner.

A hint of those expectations were on display en route to the stadium. Tricolours were out in greater numbers and there were many more vendors making a living off painting the Indian flag on fans’ faces than previous match days.

While Luis Norton’s boys had played their hearts out on Monday night, it had ultimately not been enough. A similar resistance and grit would have been required for their face off with Ghana who have been exciting to watch with the ball all tournament long but seemed to have forgotten their finishing boots back at home.

Everyone who came into the stadium on Friday came in with that knowledge and even the press box was generally subdued after revelling in Jeakson Singh’s historic goal the other night.

The evening built up gently with a Group B encounter between Mali and New Zealand to start things off. The stadium wore an empty look for the majority of this encounter but gradually the throngs of supporters started streaming in.

By the time the hosts were ready to take the field, the arena had grown a familiar look to that of Monday. The national anthems were sung with abundant fervour and that seemed to have fired up the Indians when play kicked off.

For much of the first half, the Boys in Blue dealt with the threat of the mighty Africans. Once again the crowd lent its voice in full flow and every defensive tackle or goalkeeper save was met with resounding cheers.