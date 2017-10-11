U17 World Cup: England 3-2 Mexico: Young Lions edge past spirited El Tiri

Mexico almost came back from a 3-0 deficit to bag a point but were unable to find the third goal.....

England beat Mexico 3-2 in their second match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata to qualify for the round of 16. Jadon Sancho, Philip Foden and Rhian Brewster scored for the Young Lions while Diego Lainez netted a brace for Mexico.

Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes had to start on the bench once again today as England manager Steve Cooper did not make any change in the winning combination. He fielded his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation while Mario Artega too fielded an unchanged XI in 4-4-2 formation.

The Young Lions were off to a flying start, creating as many as three chances within first 10 minutes. Jadon Sancho and Rhian Brewster failed to score from handshaking distances in the fourth and the fifth minute.

Mexico’s first major chance came in the 16th minute when last match's goal scorer Diego Lainez dribbled inside the box and attempted a shot at goal but goalkeeper Curtis Anderson was on hand to deny him.

The energy with which England started their game completely mellowed down after the first 15 minutes. It was mostly a battle of the midfields for the next 20 minutes.

At the 37th minute Callum Hudson came close to scoring his second goal of the tournament but was denied by El Tiri custodian Cesar Lopez. England won a free-kick just after this move at the edge of the penalty box.

Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster then converted with a stunning free-kick which went straight into the goal handing England the opening goal. The teams went into halftime with the scoreline flashing 1-0 in the Young Lions’ favour.

Mexico were expected to go all out in the second half but instead England doubled and tripled their lead within the first six minutes of the second half. Sancho played a neat one-two with substitute Angel Gomes on the left side of the penalty box and created a chance for Philip Foden who calmly found the back of the net.