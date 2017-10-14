U17 World Cup: England 4-0 Iraq: Young Lions hit four to humiliate Lion Cubs

England maintained their winning streak in the FIFA U-17 World Cup after thrashing Iraq in their final group game....

England maintained their all-win record in the FIFA U-17 World Cup with a thumping 4-0 win over Iraq in Kolkata on Saturday. Two goals from Daniel Loader and a goal each from Angel Gomes and Emile Smith Rowe sealed a convincing victory for the Young Lions.

Gaffer Steve Cooper made as many as nine changes in England's starting XI on the day. Apart from Jadon Sancho and defender Joel Latibeaudierre, the entire starting XI from the previous match was changed. Manchester United starlet Angel Gomes got his first start of the tournament and also wore the captain's armband.

Qahtan Al-Rubaye too made two changes in Iraq's winning combination. Star striker Mohammed Dawood was benched as he was carrying a yellow card into this match and another one would have kept him out of the round of 16 match.

The Young Lions took charge of the game right from the ball go. They created more chances and were looking the more positive side in their approach. Gomes drew first blood in the 10th minute by converting a curling cross from Nya Kirby from the right flank.

Kirby entered the box and sent a low pass inside the box which striker Daniel Loader missed from a handshaking distance but Gomes was in position and calmly found the back of the net to hand England an early lead.

In the 23rd minute England got a golden opportunity to double their lead. Emile Smith Rowe was brought down inside the penalty box by Iraq's Mohammed Albaqer. Jadon Sancho stepped up to take the penalty but missed as Iraq custodian Ali Ibadi second guessed his spot kick perfectly and jumped on his right to stop the ball.

Iraq thereafter changed their tactics and went on to play more attacking football. Striker Ali Kareem came close to score on more than one occasion but failed. The Asian side were missing the flair of prolific goalscorer Mohammed Dawood upfront.