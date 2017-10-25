U17 World Cup: England coach Steve Cooper hails hat-trick hero Rhian Brewster after Brazil scalp

England coach Steve Cooper was full of praise for Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster after his hat-trick dumped Brazil out of the FIFA U17 World Cup...

England coach Steve Cooper was delighted with his wards' showing in their 3-1 semi-final win over tournament favourites Brazil in Kolkata on Wednesday. Cooper was proud of his side's mental character after passing such a tough test.

"I really believe in my boys. I really think whoever we play against, we can be better than the opposition. We have to work hard for that and it’s not easy. There were times today where we really had to understand what was needed to be done on the pitch. We will never change our style our game, we believe in it. I am really pleased with the boys, the character, the mentality they showed. I am really proud of that," Cooper said at the post-match press conference.

Liverpool starlet and hat-trick hero Rhian Brewster came in for some special praise from the England manager.

"It was an amazing achievement, scoring a hat-trick in the quarterfinal and now in the semi-final. I don’t speak about individuals but if you have to do that he gets a special mention. He is a goal scorer and a fantastic player," Cooper commented about the forward.

This being England's first ever progression to the final of the U17 World Cup, Cooper was happy that his side did it in their own style.

"The feeling is just pride and satisfaction. We did it in a way we wanted to do. Really proud of the result and their performance. That was the message for the players," he said.

The England manager emphasised the need for his side to continue playing in their own way and was pleased with the application they showed against the South Americans.

"The plan first and foremost was to play our way of football. That is how we have played in all the matches. We want to dominate possession. If we lose the ball we want the ball back as quickly as we can. That is always our plan. There are many aspects to a good performance. The tactical and technical side, the mentality, the personnel. Overall great show by the boys," Cooper concluded.