U17 World Cup: Eric Garcia likens Spain to Manchester City as Denia plans to outfox 'speedy' Iran

Kochi is all set to host Spain and Iran on the city's final match-day of the U-17 World Cup...

Spain are all set to take on Iran in their quarter-final match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

Spanish coach Santiago Denia spoke about the challenge that lies ahead of him, identifying tomorrow's opponents as one of the best teams in the transition from defence to attack.

"It's a top-level match and is not going to be easy. Iran are here because of the good things they have done. They won all their four matches. It's one of the best teams in the transition from defence to attack."

Spanish teams always boast a unique identity when it comes to their style of play. Despite the undeniable stamp of tiki-taka all over his team, Denia said that his staff are occupied with the task of finding a way to adapt to the other team's tactics.

"We have been improving after the match against France. We play with our own identity but we also make sure we adapt to how the other team plays. It's the job of the technical staff to find the problems and adapt."

"They [Iran] are very speedy and they can be dangerous if they get their chances. They have done a good job and they are working as a team."

Manchester City youngster Eric Garcia is focused on the team's success despite his lack of minutes on the pitch. The centre-back has found it easy to fit into Denia's system though, thanks to the similar approach to football that his club employs.

"It doesn't matter who plays, the most important thing is we win. It's [style of play] not different. The focus, the training, it is the same."

Iran U-17 coach Abbas Chamanian believes that his team's winning mentality is the key to winning Sunday's crucial clash and expects the Kochi crowd to play their part well.

"We have some points that Spain don't have. This is the mentality of winning that we have. Fans of Iran and Spain will enjoy the match tomorrow. Although every viewer that see our match, we want to gift them a beautiful match. Goa people encourages us very much. I'm sure that Kochi will help us, Iran is in their heart."