U17 World Cup: Eunoians' magical wall art leaves Kochi marvelled

The FIFA U-17 World Cup bid adieu to Kochi, not with a bang but a whimper. Despite the attendance conundrum, it did churn out something magical for football fanatics to enjoy.

Eunoians, a creative studio which had its employees registered as volunteers for the mega-event, had plans to bring their creativity into the volunteer centre. What happens when artists are confined to a football stadium with blank walls all around them? Art is born.

U17 World Cup Kochi wall art More

When two FIFA volunteers, Azeem and Harikrishnan, came forward with the intention to contribute something ‘out of the box’ as part of the tournament arrangements and the venue volunteer officer Aisha Nazia had the vision to make use of their creative skills, the end result was a combination of art and football in a manner never seen before.