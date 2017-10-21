U17 World Cup: FIFA and LOC wary of poor ground conditions in Guwahati ahead of semi-final

Continuous rainfall for the past 36 hours rendered the field at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati almost unplayable ahead of the first 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup quarterfinal between Mali and Ghana on Saturday evening.







But referee Mehdi Abid Charef and his team of officials thought otherwise and gave the green signal to go ahead with the game of football as planned without any signs of the rain coming to a halt. The game which ended in favour of Mali 2-1, Samuel Kwesi Paa Fabin the Ghanaian coach made his intentions heard after the game, taken by surprise that the match even took place amid murky conditions.







"We’ve not encountered anything like this before. I thought the game should have been abandoned and played in some another time but those who are organising they said we have to play so we played," Fabin expressed.







FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) were then quick to address the issue and release a media statement. It read, "Following heavy rainfall ahead of the quarter-final between Mali and Ghana in Guwahati, the referee assessed the playability of the pitch upon arriving at the stadium and determined that the match could be played"







"Both teams were made aware of this decision. FIFA and LOC are closely monitoring the situation ahead of the semi-final."











Mali U17 Ghana U17 More