U17 World Cup Final: England v Spain - Key battles to look out for

As the grand finale beckons, Goal provides you with a guide to the key clashes to look out for when England take on Spain...

The stage is set and the young players are ready to play the game of their lives. The two supergiants of European football, England and Spain are set to battle it out against each other at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan Stadium in Kolkata to be crowned the FIFA U17 World Champions.

Three-time runners-up Spain will look to pass the final hurdle to claim the elusive U-17 crown, while for England the final itself is uncharted territory. This is the maiden appearance for the 'Young Lions' in the final of an U17 World Cup and they will take home nothing less than a win.

These two sides have met earlier in May at the European U-17 Championship final in Croatia. Spain triumphed over England on penalties to clinch the title back then.

Here are some of the mouth-watering battles to look out for in the ultimate clash:

Joel Latibeaudiere v/s Abel Ruiz

Spain's frontman Abel Ruiz has lit up the tournament with six goals in six games so far including a brace against Mali in the semi-finals to help his side get past the African champions. The La Masia youth product has been clinical infront of goal but he'll be up against a real stronghold in England's bullish centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere. The Manchester City player will look to utilise his imposing physical presence to shut out Spain's danger man upfront.

Philip Foden v/s Juan Miranda

The tall Spaniard overlaps down the left flank with ease and is also quite lethal when it comes to set pieces. He will be up against Phil Foden who arguably is one of the most technically gifted players to embrace this edition of the tournament. The right winger recently left Pep Guardiola 'lost for words' with his brilliant performance against Manchester United in a pre-season friendly which pretty much sums up the talent the young lad from Stockport possesses.