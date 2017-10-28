U17 World Cup Final: England 5-2 Spain - Indomitable Young Lions script sensational World Cup victory

England scripted a dramatic turnaround in Kolkata to win the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup for the very first time after a 5-2 win over European U17 champions Spain on Saturday.

A spirited show from the Young Lions saw them overturn Sergio Gomez's first-half brace (10', 31') by putting five goals past a hapless Spanish defence (Brewster 44', Gibbs-White 58', Foden 68', 88', Guehi 84').

It also served as sweet revenge for the English boys who had been beaten in the Euro U17 final by Spain a few months earlier in Croatia.

Both coaches opted to name an unchanged eleven from the semi-finals. Interestingly, it must be noted that Spain haven’t altered their starting eleven from their opening match against Brazil at the Under-17 World Cup.



The Young Lions started on a brighter note as they could have taken the lead in the very first minute. Gibbs-White slid the ball for Brewster who returned it back for the former. The Wolverhampton youngster’s attempt was just about kept out by Alvaro Fernandez.



However, it was the Spaniards who went ahead in the 10th minute. Ruiz sent a through-ball for Miranda on the left whose cross struck Panzo who got his defensive header wrong. The ball was moving towards the goal with Gomez back-heeling it in to make it 1-0.



The goal took the wind out of England’s sails as Spain began to dictate play. They could have easily made it 2-0 up in the 21st minute. England poured forward in numbers and with one of their passes being intercepted, Spain had three attackers in the opposition half. However, Moha’s touch was a bit heavy which allowed Curtis Anderson to avert the danger.



They didn’t have wait too long to double their lead. From a counterattack, Ruiz found Gelabert in space, however, the latter’s attempt was blocked and the ball was still in play. Gomez picked up the pieces and scored his second of the game.



Towards the closing stages of the first half, England looked a better attacking unit. Hudson-Odoi struck the post before Brewster handed England a lifeline with a goal in the 44th minute. It was Sessegnon who made the goal with a brilliant cross from the right.