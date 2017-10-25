U17 World Cup final: England vs Spain - La Rojita set up mouth-watering clash with Young Lions

Spain and England registered deserved wins in the semi-finals against Mali and Brazil respectively...

England will take on Spain in the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 28.

England efficiently dispatched Brazil 3-1 after a hat-trick effort from Rhian Brewster in Kolkata earlier today to book their berth in the final. Abel Ruiz's brace ensured a 3-1 win for Spain over Mali in the second semi-final in Mumbai.

The fixture will be a rematch of this year's European U-17 Championship where in Spain triumphed on penalties against a heartbroken England.

The leading goalscorer of the U17 World Cup Rhian Brewster (7 goals) had missed a penalty in the final held in Croatia on May 19. Three months later, the Liverpool striker has the chance to redeem himself against the mighty Spanish troops.

The final will kick-off at 8 PM in Kolkata on October 28.