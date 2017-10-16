U17 World Cup: France welcome Spain at 'home' as European giants battle it out for final eight spot

Ahead of the big-ticket Round of 16 match in the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup between France and Spain in Guwahati, both camps appeared to pay each other due respect as tensions surrounding the do-or-die encounter hardly reflected the faces concerned.







"We had played them in May in the U17 Euros (France lost 3-1). We know them and they have a good coach and good players, some of whom represent the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona so we have to prepare seriously. It's a 50-50 now", France boss Lionel Rouxel stated, after being greeted by familiar faces in the pre-match media interaction in the city where they had set up camp for 13 nights straight.







After that 3-1 loss in Croatia on 12 May, which knocked France out in the quarter-finals, Rouxel was quick to dismiss any talk of revenge. "It's been over four months and not within a space of few days. We lacked experience and physicality in that game. We'd played three days ago versus Scotland and scored in the last minute qualify"







"Japan was a test match for us in the group. All players are ready to play at 'home'. All 21 of our players want to travel further in this tournament. But tomorrow is a different competition", he added.







Having changed seven players from that set up for the mega-event, France hope to cash in on the factor that they will be playing at Indira Gandhi Atheltic Stadium for the fourth time in a row in the tournament.







"Can't afford to make mistakes on the pitch, you have to be strong mentally. It is a good opportunity for India to showcase to FIFA and the world that they can host a match of this calibre, involving two giants of football", Rouxel concluded.











