U17 World Cup: Ghana 2-0 Niger: Black Starlets set up all-African quarterfinal date with Mali

A penalty-kick from skipper Eric Ayiah and a second goal in the dying moments by Richard Danso were enough to get the better of the West Africans...

Amidst the festive mood of Diwali, the crowd in Navi Mumbai witnessed an all-African battle as Ghana and Niger met for the Round of 16 face-off on Wednesday evening as the former reigned supreme by a 2-0 margin.



A penalty-kick from skipper Eric Ayiah (45+4' Pen.) and a second goal in the dying moments by Richard Danso (90') were enough to get the better of the West Africans.

Ghana U-17’s coach Fabin Samuel made one change to the team which comfortably brought India’s World Cup campaign to an end as Ibrahim Sadiq was pushed to the bench with Gabriel Toku starting in the midfield to compete against Ismaila Tiemoko’s side which lined up in a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Ghana kicked off the proceedings on an attacking note as expected however a clever man-marking technique from Niger saw them restricted from scoring. In the 16th minute, the boys in orange charged onto their opening goal as Salim Abdourahmane attempted to head the delivery fed to him, however, an onrushing Danlad Ibrahim stopped his effort as his punched away the ball leading to a collision between the two Africans.

In the 25th minute, the Black Starlets’ tested the Junior Menas as Edmund Arko-Mensah released left footed shot from the left side of the box however it was saved in the bottom right corner by Khaled Lawali’s acrobatic effort.

For the following period until the half-time whistle, Ghana left no stone unturned to test Niger’s defensive forces as the audience enjoyed their attacking performance. It was in the added time of the initial half as Fabin Samuel’s junior boys got the much-needed lead as skipper Eric Ayiah scored from the penalty spot following an offensive challenge by Niger defender Farouk Idrissa.

The two teams walked off at the half-time mark with two-time U17 World Cup champions Ghana enjoying the one-goal cushion.



The first chance of the second half came around the one hour mark as Ghanaian Emmanuel Toku’s left footed shot from outside the box was saved by a flying Khaled Lawali. Moments later, the lads in white came close to slotting their second goal as Edmund Arko-Mensah’s set-piece situation saw Gideon Mensah stormed in the six-yard box but a foolish high shot from him saw the chance go in vain.