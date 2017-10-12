U17 World Cup: Ghana 4-0 India - Colts end on a losing note as Black Starlets qualify

What looked like a gritty display in the first half by the hosts, ended up being a thrashing as they ended their World Cup commitments...

Luis Norton de Matos made four changes to the side that had put up a valiant fight against Colombia in the last match. Namit Deshpande, Abhijit Sarkar, Rahim Ali and Ninthoinganba Meetei made way for Jitendra Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Suresh Wangjam and Aniket Jadav. This meant they lined up in the 4-3-3 formation with Aniket, Naorem and Rahul Kannoly as the front trio.

Ghana, on the other hand, started in a 4-2-3-1, with the two wingers Sadiq Ibrahim and Edmund Mensah handed the responsibility to overwhelm the opposing defence with their pace.

The start was frantic and end-to-end as Ghana had a goal disallowed in the sixth minute after carving open the Indian back-line. After a blistering counter-attack, the travellers were two-on-one with Dheeraj Singh, but the final pass saw Ayiah being deemed off-side.

Soon, it became the trend of the encounter. India made some inroads in the opponent territory but failed to hold possession and every counter-attack became an acid-test for the Indian back-four.

In the 20th minute, Dheeraj had to parry the ball away for a corner after Ibrahim got the better of Stalin and attempted a shot from close range. On two more occasions, the ball missed the target by a whisker.

Boris, who was impressive in the first half an hour in both defending and overlap, committed a dangerous foul at the edge of the box when trying to win a ball in front of Gymfi. The resultant free-kick, though ballooned over the bar.

The first blood was finally drawn at the cusp of the half-time whistle. Sadiq once again tricked his way past Stalin and attempted a shot from an acute angle that was thwarted by Dheeraj. The rebound, however, fell to an unmarked Ayiah, who was lurking in front of the goal and made no mistake in sending the ball into an empty net.